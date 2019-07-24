Chris Froome already back on the indoor trainer and pedalling with just his good leg

Chris Froome has posted a video of himself back on the indoor trainer, six weeks after an awful crash during the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Team Ineos leader fell at almost 60km/h during a time trial recon during the French stage race and was left in intensive care.

Froome suffered multiple fractures in the crash, including a broken femur, and was forced to miss the Tour de France, where he planned to chase a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey.

The 34-year-old posted a picture on social media on Wednesday (July 24) of him on the turbo trainer and pedalling with his left leg, while his injured right leg was supported on a pillow.

He posted the video with the caption “working hard.”

The four-time Tour de France winner underwent surgery and spent a week in hospital in Saint-Étienne, before being transferred to a hospital closer to home.

He has since been discharged and is back home, already back to training.

In a bizarre twist, Froome was crowned the winner of the 2011 Vuelta while injured, adding another Grand Tour victory to his already illustrious palmarès.

The news was announced during the second week of the Tour when Juan José Cobo was stripped by the UCI after he was banned for an anti-doping violating.

Speaking at the Tour de France, Team Ineos boss Sir Dave Brailsford said: “It’s a bit of a strange one. We never celebrate it. It didn’t feel like a victory at the time, but we were pretty pleased with two guys on the podium and it felt like a breakthrough moment.”

Froome’s crash caused him to miss the Tour de France start for the first time since 2011, as Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal take over the leadership duties in the biggest race of the cycling calendar.

He is not expected to return to racing before the end of the season.