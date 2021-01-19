CW5000 jerseys – No longer available

Orders have now closed for our CW5000 jerseys. We’re very sorry if you missed out on ordering one. We are only planning on doing one order this year, but if there is sufficient demand throughout the rest of the year we may be able to order a limited number of extra jerseys.

Please email us via cycling@futurenet.com and we will gauge interest through spring and summer before making a decision on ordering more. If you like our kit, you might be interested in our heritage clothing range, released to celebrate 130 years of cycling.

The kit, in both red and black, is also made by Milltag with limited numbers available in 2021.