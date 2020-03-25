Cycling film-makers host film premier online after key dates cancelled due to coronavirus

In these unfamiliar times one of the small things we can do is to try to fill the cycling void and make this time at home more edifying. We urge you to support your favourite cycling brands and media producers during this period, so that they are still there for us when things return to normal.

That is why we want to tell you about a short independent bikepacking film called Rainspotting from Peak District based tour operators Pannier.cc and UK-based bike brand Brother Cycles. This is a second collaborative film project between the two (after Beulah back in 2016) following an ambitious winter tour through the Scottish Highlands.

They planned to release the film around the UK over the next couple of weeks at various adventure film festivals and cycling establishments, including a date at the Rapha Cycling Club / Manchester, but the coronavirus situation has put a halt to those plans, so instead they are hosting a ‘watch party’, an online premiere of the film on Wednesday March 25 at 19:30GMT.

If you’re an outsider, cyclist, bikepacker, tourer or an armchair adventurer, set an alarm on your phone to join them at vimeo.com/pannierbrother/rainspotting

Here’s a teaser trailer of Rainspotting to whet your appetite.

Stefan from Pannier.cc describes the film as “a 84-hour bikepacking ramble through Scotland’s gloomy Grampians in November – following a group of cyclists as they head off on an opportunistic wintry journey to ride the old-established network of gravel drove roads, only to find themselves bogged-down exploring the alluring voids in between. Expect sleeper trains, rain, snow, magical munro-mountains, gravel, cullen skinks, cranachans, bogs, bridges, and la-di-dah land-owners…”

Enjoy 17-minutes of escapism.