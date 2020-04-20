Cycling legends: Cycling’s Iconic Places – Now available as a digital download

For the latest in our Cycling Legends bookazine series we have picked 53 of cycling’s iconic places. 53 cornerstones of the sport; places that are essential to the story of cycling. Some are mountains, the scenic jewels if cycling’s Grand Tours; some are hills and cobblestones, the pinch points of the single-day classics; and a few are velodromes, the high churches of cycling speed. Together they are Cycling’s Iconic Places.

Cycling is a dramatic sport, both in its action and where it happens. Races often pass through stunning scenery, but that alone doesn’t make a place iconic. For that to happen it must have something extra. Something that can make something not visually stunning stand out.

Cycling’s iconic places haven’t achieved their status just because they are beautiful. They are iconic because of the races that use them, sometimes every year. Iconic places possess elements that draw out the best from competitors, and they do so time after time.

It might be because they represent a challenge; a long or very steep climb, or maybe a stretch of cobblestones, or it could be because they come at an important stage of a race. In the case of velodromes it’s because of the records set on them, or the great riders who have competed on them.

