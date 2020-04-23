Cyclist and triathlete, 80, killed after being hit by car while riding on dual carriageway

A cyclist and triathlete aged 80 has died after being hit by a car while riding on a dual carriageway.

Frederick (Freddie) Oborne was involved in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta while cycling in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on Monday, April 20, suffering serious injuries.

Mr Oborne, from Hertford, later died from those injuries, and his family have paid tribute to a “keen athlete who particularly loved cycling and triathlons”.

In a statement released by Hertfordshire Police, Mr Oborne’s family said: “Our dearly loved dad, grand and great granddad. He will forever be in our hearts and minds, and he has now been reunited with his beloved Liz where he belongs.”

The crash happened on the A414/Hertford road just after midday on Monday, and police closed the road, advising drivers to avoid the area.

A 23-year-old woman from Hertford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has since been released under investigation.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has the information about the incident to get in touch.

“Did you see the collision? Did you see the events leading up to it?

“If there’s a chance you might have caught the vehicle, the cyclist or the incident on dash cam, please check it and let us know.”

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call police on 101 and quote reference Op Ursinia.

You can also report information online via the Hertfordshire Police website, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.