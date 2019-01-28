Cyclist fined after hitting horse during bike leg of Royal Windsor Triathlon

The rider attempted to undertake the horse during the race last summer

A triathlete has been fined after he hit a horse while undertaking on the bike leg of an open road event.

The rider, Iain Plumb, was interviewed by police after a video emerged from the Royal Windsor Triathlon last summer.

Footage, taken by the horse rider, shows cyclists passing on both sides of the horse when Plumb hit the animal, causing it to bolt.

Plumb, 32, of Chaucer Road in Crowthorne, was found guilty of one count of riding without reasonable consideration for others.

Investigating officer PC Peter Dorling from Thames Valley Police said: “This conviction relates to an incident at Windsor Triathlon on June 17 last year.

“Plumb was competing in the event, when he attempted to undertake a horse and horse rider in Oakley Green Road, Dedworth.

“While attempting this manoeuvre, Plumb cycled into the horse, causing it to bolt, and thus putting other road users in danger.

“The horse rider, a 29-year-old woman, sustained bruising to her ankle, and thankfully the horse was not injured.

“Plumb’s cycling fell well below what is expected for a cyclist and I am glad he has been convicted for this offence.

“I would like to thank the victim, who has been helpful in assisting with the investigation.”

Plumb was convicted at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 21 after being voluntarily interviewed by police last October.

He was ordered to pay £926 as punishment.

The victim, Jennifer Katharine, posted the video on Facebook and it quickly went viral.

She said: “Nobody stopped and the cyclist that hit me seemed to show no remorse by what looks like him lifting his middle finger at me whilst riding off as I screamed.

“It was terrifying being on a spooked horse and knowing that these individuals weren’t willing to stop. I am lucky to ride such a calm animal but there are other horses that really wouldn’t have tolerated the speed and proximity of those cyclists.

“I am in full support of our want to all get home safely and enjoy our sports peacefully. I hope this doesn’t divide us but makes us stronger in raising awareness of what seems like an ongoing and escalating issue regarding the lack of safety awareness from some individuals when passing vulnerable road users.”

More than 1,800 people took part in the event, organised by the Human Race, with participants being told that the roads would be open during the event and that all rules of the Highway Code must be obeyed.

Human Race Events launched an investigation and said racers who broke the rules would be disqualified and banned from all future events.

In a statement released after he video emerged, the organisers said: “We do not condone dangerous cycling of any kind. We sincerely apologise to the individual affected.

“We are in contact with the individual affected by the horrible incident earlier today at Windsor Triathlon. We want to sincerely apologise to her and her poor horse.”