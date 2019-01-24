British Cycling invite former riders to contact them about Dr Richard Freeman, according to report

The governing body has emailed riders who were part of the elite programme in 2011

British Cycling has invited former riders to contact the governing body about the allegations around Dr Richard Freeman.

Former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Freeman faces a medical tribunal over a delivery of banned testosterone in 2011.

Dr Freeman allegedly ordered 30 sachets of Testogel to the British Cycling headquarters in Manchester with the aim of improving athlete performance, according to the medical tribunal.

The Daily Mail newspaper reports that British Cycling performance director Stephen Park has emailed former riders, inviting them to get in contact if they have concerns.

>>> Lotto–Soudal’s Tosh Van der Sande cleared of doping after ‘administrative error’

According to the Mail, the email says: “In the interests of our ongoing duty of care to you, I wanted to get in touch.

“I am always happy to hear from any rider who has represented the GB team, but if you would like to discuss British Cycling’s approach to the [medical tribunal] process, please let me know.”

Park wrote to all riders who were on the Great Britain Cycling Team programme in 2011 after news of Freeman’s tribunal broke.

Dr Freeman denies any wrongdoing, telling the BBC last year that he “can clear everything up” but is unable to speak because of the investigation.

He will now face a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) misconduct hearing, starting in February, where a panel will assess his fitness to practice.

The MTPS have published full details of the allegations Dr Freeman is facing.

According to the pre-hearing information, on May 16, 2011 Dr Freeman allegedly ordered 30 sachets of Testogel from Fit4Sport Limited to the Manchester Velodrome.

>>> Spanish team Burgos – BH given wildcard spot for Volta a Catalunya amid doping suspension

Dr Freeman is also accused of making untrue statements when he denied making the order and suggested the order had been made by mistake.

He is then alleged to have contacted Fit4Sport Limited in October 2011, requesting written confirmation that the order have been sent in error, returned and would be destroyed by the company, knowing this was not true.

Dr Freemen then showed the email to others, knowing the contents were untrue, according to the allegations.

The tribunal will also hear evidence around allegations that Dr Freeman made untrue statements to the UK Anti-Doping organisation in an interview in February 2017, when he said that the Testogel had been ordered for a non-athlete member of staff and had been returned to Fit4Sport Limited.

It is further alleged that Dr Freeman’s motive for ordering the Testogel was to administer it to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.

The tribunal will also inquire into the allegation that, during his time as team doctor for athletes at British Cycling and Team Sky, Dr Freeman inappropriately provided medical treatment that did not constitute first aid to non-athlete members of staff.

He also allegedly failed to inform three patients’ GPs of medication prescribed and reasons for prescribing.

Dr Freeman is also accused of failing to keep an adequate record management system, that his management of prescription-only medication was inappropriate and that he failed to ensure records on a laptop, which was stolen from him in August 2014, could be retrieved.

The MPTS misconduct hearing will be held in Manchester from February 6 to March 5.

Allegations against Dr Freeman have been published on the MPTS website, but they may be subject to change as the hearing proceeds and findings of fact are made by the tribunal.

Decision will be published within 28 days of the conclusion of the hearing.