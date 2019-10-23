Driver jailed after hitting group of cyclists and killing Gavin Moore

A 61-year-old driver has been jailed after hitting a group of cyclists and killing Gavin Moore.

Mr Moore, 40, was riding with friends from North Down Cycling Club in Northern Ireland in July 2017 when a driver struck the group with his Hyundai 4×4.

The driver Hing Tong Cheung, known as Steve, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm to another rider.

On Tuesday (October 22) he handed a 12-month sentence, the BBC reports.

Mr Moore, a father of two, was rushed to hospital where he later died, while his friend Gareth Boyle suffered life-changing injuries.

The sentencing judge made reference to an email written by Mr Moore’s partner Joanne Ryan, which outlined the impact Mr Moore’s death had.

“Gavin left home at 9am,” she wrote, “kissing me and saying ‘I’ll see you later, babe.’

“It was a normal working day for me. When he was cycling he’d normally arrive home at lunchtime.

“It was a lovely day so I thought they’d just had an extra coffee break.

“My world, again broken.”

Mr Moore’s family suffered further tragedy when his partner Ms Ryan died on October 12 this year.

Cheung, of Hanover Hill, Bangor, was sentenced to 12 months, half of which will be served in prison and half on statutory supervision and he has been disqualified from driving for three years.

He was described in court as a pillar of the Chinese community in Northern Ireland and the judge said Cheung felt shame and upset as a result of the crash, now suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The crash happened on July 11, 2017 as the group rode along Bangor Road in Newtownards.

North Down Cycling Club has held a memorial ride to Mr Moore, who was an active member of the club and the organiser of their signature open road race.