Driver writes non-apology to 10-year-old boy after clipping him with his car 

The 66-year-old driver was ordered to apologise by the courts – but his response was evasive

When a court orders you to write a letter of apology to a 10-year-old boy, most people would willingly comply.

But that was not the attitude of a 66-year-old Ranger Rover driver who clipped a cycling youngster while overtaking.

Julian Moore was riding his bike in a New York suburb last September, when he was hit by the passenger side of a white vehicle trying to overtake him, according to the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper.

>>> 18-year-old believed to be youngest person to cycle around the world

He hit the floor and an ambulance was called, as Julian suffered a minor concussion, a few bruises and scrapes and his bike was mangled.

The driver was Doug Lamb, who left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Lamb was taken to court in December after he was charged with the misdemeanour offence of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury.

He wanted the case thrown out and the judge dismissed the charge but ordered Lamb write a letter of apology to Julian.

“Dear Julian,” the letter reads. “I’m very sorry that you rode into the side of the car I was driving on Friday, September 7.

“More importantly, I am glad you didn’t need to be treated by the attending ambulance on the day of the incident.

“Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season.

“Sincerely, Doug Lamb.”

>>> Terrifying video shows moment Spanish film star mowed down by car while cycling

Responding to the letter, Julian said: “I was angry, really angry, actually.

“I was really upset with it.

“He accused me of riding into the side of his car, which didn’t really happen.

“He came up from behind me.”

The case was resolved by an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, which is neither a conviction nor an admission of guilt, which may be why Lamb avoided apologising for hitting Julian with his vehicle.

Julian had moved out to avoid a parked truck and manhole cover when he was hit.