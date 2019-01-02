Family pay tribute to cyclist after ‘completely senseless’ death in van crash

Kinga Glowacka suffered serious head injuries after the crash in North Somerset

The family of a cyclist killed in a crash with a van have paid tribute to a ‘fiercely intelligent, intensely passionate and incredibly loving’ person.

Kinga Glowacka was involved in a collision on the morning of December 12 in a village near Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Wick St Lawrence at around 9.30am and found Kinga suffering from serious head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family said in a statement released by police: “Kinga was the light of our lives – she was fiercely intelligent, intensely passionate and incredibly loving.

“She has left a hole in our lives that will never be healed.

“She had so much more left to give to the world – her death is completely senseless and hard to even accept

“Words can neither do her justice, nor can they fully describe our pain at this time.”

Avon and Somerset Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

The crash happened in Wick Road, a quiet country lane in North Somerset on a Wednesday morning.

Police released an appeal on the day of the crash, urging anyone with information that could help the investigation to get in contact.

Avon and Somerset Police then published an update on Wednesday (January 2).

