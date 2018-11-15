Former golf academy to be transformed with cycle circuit and mountain bike trails

A kilometre-long time trial circuit will be built in the new country park

A former golf academy will be transformed with a new cycle circuit and mountain bike trails.

South Bucks District Council has obtained planning permission to redesign the 22-hectare land in Stoke Poges, which will include plenty of facilities for riders.

Work on the new Stoke Poges Country Park is due to start early next year, and the project is scheduled to be finished in 2021.

Leader of the district council, Nick Naylor, said: “This is an exciting development for the council, which has received overwhelming public support.

“We are turning an underused facility into something of far wider benefit to the community to support our aims to improve the public health of residents by expanding their opportunities for open space leisure.”

The new park will include a closed cycle circuit, a mountain bike trail, BMX pump track, footpaths, jogging tracks and children’s play facilities.

There will also be a café.

According to the plans, the enclosed 1km cycle circuit has been designed to accommodate for the increasing number of recreational cyclists in a safe ‘off-road’ area.

The council said cycling clubs will be able to use the course for time trials, and the circuit should be lit.

South Bucks’ new track could be modelled on the Hillingdon Cycle Circuit in nearby West London.

Hillingdon hosts events year round, including club rides, crit races and time trials.

There are similar circuits in Redbridge and at the Lee Valley Velopark, both in East London.

South Bucks District Council were granted planning permission on November 7, with work planned to start early next year and last for two years.