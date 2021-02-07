Geoffrey Butler Cycles has closed down, the owners have announced, calling time on more than six decades of business.

Owner, George Clare, who previously rode for Scotland, bought the business in the 1970s and turned it from a local bike shop into an internationally-known company.

The South Croydon store was one of the first bike shops to offer a mail-order service in the 1990s. They also used to sponsor the Wembley RC team as well as the Team Clean TT squad.

Clare retired a few years ago, with his son-in-law Stephen Delaney taking over the business. During the 2011 London Riots, Delaney told Cycling Weekly of how he protected his shop from would-be looters. The shop moved location in 2016 after 50 years, but only a couple of miles down the road.

GB Cycles announced on Sunday February 7th that it would be their last day of business, and that they had hoped to give people more than a day’s notice, while also thanking all of their customers for their support over the years.

“We regret to inform you that Geoffrey Butler Cycles Ltd will be closing its doors today,” a statement from the shop read.

“Our last day of business will be on 07/02/2021. After that date, Geoffrey Butler Cycles Ltd will no longer be offering retail or workshop services.

“The decision to close down the business was not an easy one, and we were hoping to give people more notice than a day.

“It’s been a trying time for all this past year; We would like to thank all of our customers that have shopped with us over the last 40 plus years, under the current owner, and wish you all well.”