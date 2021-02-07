Fire at business park home to Specialized UK headquarters

A fire broke out at the Barwell Business Park in Chessington, home to the Specialized UK headquarters, last night.

Pictures show the blaze in close proximity to the brand’s Chessington offices, with the Specialized logo clearly in view.

A London Fire Brigade officer has posted an image publically on Facebook, seen by Cycling Weekly, with the comment: “Specialized in Chessington. Hope nobody is looking or waiting for a bike.”

However, a bike shop owner has told Cycling Weekly that he believes the brand has a warehouse containing stock elsewhere, the Barwell Park unit serving as offices and a showroom.

Twelve fire engines and around eighty firefighters tackled the fire, and the London Fire Service stated that a warehouse unit was destroyed, though it has not been confirmed which business this belonged to.

The fire was reported at around 6.30pm in the evening on Saturday February 6 and was declared under control four hours later.

Just after 10pm on Saturday February 6, the London Fire Brigade tweeted: “The fire at Barwell Business Park in #chessington is now under control. Crews will remain on scene making the area safe and road closures will remain in place. Local residents should keep windows closed due to the smoke.”

Station Commander Neil Guyett, who attended the scene, said: “Fire crews arrived to find a well-developed fire and worked hard to bring it under control in what was a protracted incident. There was thick smoke issuing across the business park.”

Firecrews from Surbiton, Kingston, Sutton, Twickenham, Croydon and Norbury fire stations attended.

The Salvation Army also sent one of its incident Response Vehicles to support the efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade’s Fire Investigation Unit and the Metropolitan Police Service.

There have been no reports of any injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

Cycling Weekly has contacted representatives from Specialized UK as well as the London Fire Brigade press office and will bring more details when they are available.