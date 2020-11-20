How you could win this one-of-a-kind custom Cervélo 

Endurance cyclist Chris Hall has already done a huge amount for charity in 2020, having completed a gruelling Tour de France challenge earlier this year.

After raising more than £12,000 by riding 107 kilometres every day during the 107th edition of the Tour, Hall is helping to raise more money by auctioning off a one-of-a-kind custom bike.

The stunning Cervélo S3 was designed and painted by Hall just days after finishing his exhausting challenge, and he is now raffling off the bike with proceeds going to charity.

Proceeds will go to children’s charity The Pace Centre, which supports children with motor disorders like cerebral palsy, and men’s health charity Movember, and will be added to the £12,544 Hall has already raised this year.

Hall said: “A massive thank you to Cervélo for providing the frame set and Parcours for providing the wheels. Also a massive thank you to Gun Control Custom Paint, who helped to prepare and finish the frame, for all their advice and trusting in me to produce something pretty special.

“Both The Pace Centre and Movember do incredible work in helping transform and change people’s lives for the better and hopefully this bike will also help them to continue to do the incredible work they do but also help inspire someone to head out and take on their own challenges and adventures on it.”

To pain the bike, Hall used a mixture of techniques before applying a freehand design to the frame, creating a marbled effect with a mixture of metallic greys whites and golds.

The machine is a size 51 and come with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, Parcours Grimpeur disc wheels and Schwalbe One tyres.

On how to enter, Hall said: “It’s actually very simple. A £10 donation on the donation page gives you one entry into the raffle. This £10 donation is split in half between The Pace Centre and Movember so you are supporting two incredible causes with your donation. You can enter as many times as you like. There is no limit to the amount of entries you can put in. When you add your donation, please make sure you add your contact details so that I can contact you if you win!”

Click here to enter.

>>> Tweets of the week: Chicken on a time trial bike, Pidcock’s wheelie skills and Evenepoel meets the Monopoly Man

Entries will close at 10am GMT on Christmas Eve and the winner will be selected at random on Christmas Day via Hall’s social media channels.

The raffle is opened worldwide and the bike will be shipped to the winner, or can be collected.