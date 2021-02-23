‘I’m disappointed in the driver as a human being’ – Video shows motorist knock down cyclist and then flee the scene  

A cyclist who was knocked down by a motorist in a hit and run incident said he’s “disappointed in the driver as a human being.”

Chris Hague was hit by a driver while cycling to work in Sheffield earlier this month, with CCTV footage of the moment being shared on social media.

Police are trying to trace the driver, who failed to stop and didn’t offer any help to the injured rider.

Speaking to YorkshireLive, Mr Hague, 48, said: “I’m really angry, sad and disappointed at the same time. I’m disappointed in the driver, as a human being.

“I was commuting to work, and one minute I was riding normal, the next thing a young lady was picking me up from the road.

“I went into the roundabout and noticed the car on my left, but that’s all I have, to be honest. Unfortunately, I don’t remember anything else.”

The incident happened at around 7am on Monday, February 15 at the West Bar Roundabout in Sheffield.

Police were called to the scene, after receiving reports that a cyclist had suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Mr Hague said suffered bruises to his right elbow, right knee and one of his calves, but considers himself lucky as the car was travelling at speed.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are urging the anyone with information to come forward to help find the driver.

CCTV footage of the incident, shared on social media by Sitwell Cycling club, shows the moment the driver travelled straight through the roundabout without slowing, making contact with Mr Hague who had already entered the junction.

Sitwell Cycling Club said: “On Monday 15th February at 7am. Club member Chris Hague was hit by a car on West Bar Roundabout in Sheffield whilst commuting to work.

“As you can see from the footage the driver made no attempt to stop. This has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

“Chris is fine, all things considered. Few cuts and bruises but nothing serious. His bike took most of the beating.

“If you witnessed this and have any information about the vehicle involved or know which direction it travelled after the roundabout please get in touch.”