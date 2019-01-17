Jess Varnish: ‘I’m disappointed with the judgement but I have no regrets’

The former track sprinter has released a statement after she lost her employment tribunal against British Cycling

Former track sprinter Jess Varnish said she is “disappointed” to lose her case against British Cycling and UK Sport, but that she already felt she had won by instigating change.

The 28-year-old launched proceedings against British Cycling and UK Sport in an attempt to prove she was an employee of the two bodies.

Varnish had been subjected to discriminatory language at the hands of former technical director Shane Sutton.

She then needed to prove she was employed by British Cycling and UK sport, rather than being self employed, in order to sue the organisations for wrongful dismissal and sexual discrimination.

But the employment tribunal, held in Manchester, concluded on Wednesday (January 16) with Varnish losing the case.

>>> Email sent from testosterone supplier to Dr Richard Freeman obtained by BBC

In a statement, released on Thursday afternoon (January 17) she said: “I knew at the beginning of the trial, no matter the outcome, that I had already won.

“Since I first spoke out in April 2016 about my experience at British Cycling, significant change has taken place.

“I firmly believe this change happened because the athletes brought to light the culture of fear and lack of investment in athlete welfare that permeated through the British Cycling World Class Performance system.”

Varnish was pulled from British Cycling’s elite programme in April 2016, shortly before she publicly alleged sexual discrimination by Sutton.

Sutton denied the allegations but an internal investigation upheld that he used “inappropriate and discriminatory language” towards Varnish.

The full report has not been published, but it later emerged that only one of nine complaints against Sutton was upheld.

He resigned from his post in 2016 and later took up a role with the Chinese national track squad.

>>> Riders face disqualification, bans and suspension for using tramadol in competition as UCI bans painkiller

At the employment tribunal, both BC and UK Sport claimed that national lottery funding awarded to Olympic athletes – which can be as much as £28,000 tax-free per annum – was similar to a university grant and therefore its athletes were not afforded the same employment rights.

This view was backed by Judge Ross on Wednesday evening. UK Sport said it gave it “confidence that the structure of the relationship between other national governing bodies, their athletes and UK Sport can continue in a similar way, but we will reflect on the concerns that were raised through this case.”

British Cycling said it believed the decision was in the best interests of riders who represent Britain, and that the governing body was a service provider to athletes and not an employer.

Varnish added: “I am disappointed at the judgement, but I have no regrets in going through this process.

“Despite meetings, mediation and attempts at settlement, it was clear that the only way to engage and ensure change occurred within these organisations was a legal challenge. There is no other option open to Athletes.

“It has been a long three years, and it has cost me a lot, but as I said earlier, I have no regrets.

“I hold my head high knowing that I left no stone unturned and always told the truth. In that time, I’ve almost completed my degree in sports & exercise nutrition, set up my own personal training business and am now starting a family. I am excited about the future.”

Varnish said she would be meeting with her legal representatives and would consider appealing the tribunal decision.