London road users urged to take more care after death of cyclist in her 20s

London transport bosses have called for road users to take more care after the death of a cyclist in her 20s.

The unnamed rider was the eighth traffic death in the capital in just the last five days, sparking major concerns about road safety.

In the most recent tragedy, the cyclist was crushed by a cement lorry in Battersea in south-west London at around 3pm on Thursday (July 4), the Evening Standard newspaper reports.

Other fatalities in the last week include an 86-year-old woman who was hit by a coach, and five motorbike riders involved in fatal crashes.

The Major of London Sadiq Khan, Transport for London and the Metropolitan Police have been pushing to reduce the number of road deaths to zero by 2041, as part of the Vision Zero project.

Director of Vision Zero at TfL Stuart Reid said: “It has been an extremely tragic week for road fatalities. Tragedy on our roads should not be expected or tolerated and we are working hard to cut this down to zero – the only acceptable number.

“We need everyone in London, regardless of how you’re travelling, to take more care on the roads and be aware of the people around you.”

A total of three cyclists have died in London this year – a 34-year-old man who collided with a car in Hounslow, and a man in his 50s who hit with a wall in West Hampstead.

Earlier this week, a BMW driver was jailed for 20 months after a horrific hit and run in London.

Sean Fagan, 29, lost control of his car and swerved onto the wrong side of the road on Easter Sunday (April 21), hitting cyclist Josh Dey head on.

Medical student Mr Dey was left with brain injuries and a number of fractures as Fagan fled the scene of the crash, which happened in Swain’s Lane in London.