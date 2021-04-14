Man arrested after cyclist assaulted with a metal pole by driver 

A suspect has been arrested after a cyclist was assaulted by a driver with a metal pole, police have revealed.

Sussex Police said the rider, a man in his 40s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital after the assault.

The incident happened on Tuesday (April 13) in West Sussex, at around 4.50pm in Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill.

Officers were called to reports of an assault involving a driver and a cyclist.

According to a statement from Sussex Police, the driver of a black Mercedes overtook the cyclist, before getting out of the vehicle and allegedly assaulting the rider with what was believed to be a metal pole.

The cyclist was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Bright with “significant” head injuries.

Sussex Police officers carried out a swift investigation and have arrested a 28-year-old man from East Grinstead on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The suspect remains in custody.

Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jon Robeson added: “This is a fast-moving investigation with officers able to make a swift arrest.

“The victim has suffered significant head injuries and is currently in hospital receiving medical treatment.

“Did you witness the incident? We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or has dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 1042 of 13/04.

