Muc-Off helps combat hand sanitiser shortage during coronavirus outbreak

Muc-Off is the latest company to join the fight against coronavirus, as it helps combat the shortage of hand sanitiser.

Dorset-based Muc-Off, which makes cleaning products and lubricants for cycling and motor vehicles, has announced it is slowing its regular production to aid efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Muc-Off will be slowing the production of lube to make more bottles available to hand sanitiser producers, which are struggling with a shortage of plastic bottles.

In a Facebook post, Muc-Off said: “Lots of stories are doing the rounds regarding a lack of plastic bottles in circulation for anti-bacterial gel manufacturers.

“To try and do our bit to help rectify this, we are slowing the production of our lubes to make our 50ml and 120ml bottles available for anti-bacterial producers to use.”

Muc-Off have provided an online form for anti-bacterial gel producers to request a supply of plastic bottles.

The coronavirus crisis has sparked a hand sanitiser shortage after people have rushed to stock up on hygiene products as lockdowns have been rolled out across the world.

A number of companies have announced they will start producing their own anti-bacterial gel to help combat the shortage, including Absolut Vodka and chemical company Ineos, sponsor of British men’s WorldTour squad Team Ineos.

Ineos said it will build a hand sanitiser plant near Middlesborough in 10 days, capable of rolling out one million bottles per month.

The sanitiser will then be issued free to hospitals.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of Ineos, said: “Ineos is a company with enormous resources and manufacturing skills. If we can find other ways to help in the coronavirus battle, we are absolutely committed to playing our part.”

Earlier this week, Cycling Weekly reported that sports chain Decathlon was helping combat coronavirus by providing its scuba masks to hospitals for use as improvised emergency ventilators.

The sporting goods giant is working with an Italian research institute in redesigning its line of Easybreath underwater masks to be used as emergency ventilator masks in hospitals in Italy.