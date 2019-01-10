‘Passionate’ founder of cycling club dies in van crash while riding

The 45-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision at a mini-roundabout

A founding member of a popular cycling club has died after a crash involving a van while out riding.

Justin O’Neil, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, died in a crash at a mini-roundabout in his hometown.

The family of Mr O’Neil, a founder of Amersham Road Cycling Club, have paid tribute to their loved one.

In a statement issued via the police, his family said: “Justin was a keen cyclist, passionate about road safety, safe cycling and a founding member of the Amersham Road Cycling Club – which now has over 250 members.

“He leaves a wife and two young daughters and will be greatly missed by family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.”

Amersham Road Cycling Club was established in 2006 by local riders who wanted to cater for riders of all ages and abilities.

In a Facebook post, the club called Mr O’Neil’s death “the darkest day in the history of the Amersham club.”

Thames Valley Police issued an appeal for witnesses after the crash, which happened at around 6.05pm on January 3.

A white van was also involved in the incident, which happened in Woodside Road at the mini-roundabout junction with Chiltern Avenue.

Emergency services rushed to attend but Mr O’Neil died at the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Linzi Turner of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are currently working to establish the circumstances in this collision in which a man sadly lost his life and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the events or who has any dash-cam footage of the incident.

“If you saw what happened and have not already spoken to police, please get in touch.”

Police said his family were being cared for by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Anyone with details is asked to call police on 101 and give the reference 43190002799.