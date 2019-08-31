Peter Sagan shows off mountain bike skills as he ‘trains’ for Yorkshire Worlds

While riders such as Geraint Thomas head to the Deutschland Tour to prepare for the upcoming World Championships in Yorkshire, other riders are preparing in less conventional ways.

If you had to guess which pro this would be, you’ll be unsurprised to discover it’s Peter Sagan, who took some time off the tarmac to enjoy himself on a mountain bike as he prepares to try and win a fourth Worlds title in Yorkshire in September.

Filmed speeding down a trail by Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate Daniel Oss, the minute-long video shows Sagan not holding back on the trail.

For a multi-millionaire sports star, Sagan’s alternate sporting interests carry a rather increased risk of peril compared to, say, footballers heading to the golf course after training or cricketeers enoying a game of five-a-side in between nets sessions. However, the Slovakian’s bike-handling skills negate any need for concern.

Following the Tour de France, where Sagan picked up a record-breaking seventh green jersey, the 29-year-old was said to be in need of rest before focusing on his end of season goals. The Slovakian seems to be doing just that, taking some time away from racing and enjoying his riding after yet another demanding season on the road.

Taking just one stage victory at the 2019 French Grand Tour, the race took it’s toll on Sagan, according to Bora-Hansgrohe sports director Ján Valach.

He told Slovakian newspaper Pravda: “The Tour is always hard and Peter managed it perfectly. He won the points classification masterfully and, at first glance, easily.

“However, it was a great struggle. He won it point by point and eventually it paid off. He didn’t give anyone else a chance and it cost a lot of strength.”

The three-time world champion returned to racing at the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg on August 25, where Sagan said his form was good, finishing sixth behind winner Elia Viviani (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).

He will now head to Canada for the GP de Québec and the GP de Montréal in mid-September, with his final two races before the Worlds being the Belgian Primus Classic and Gooiske Pijl.

Sagan will face a tough battle to reclaim the rainbow jersey in Yorkshire, with Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) hotly tipped for the win.