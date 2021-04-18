Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist dies in Surrey

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died in Surrey on Saturday afternoon.

A road in Reigate was closed in both directions for several hours after a crash at 5.40pm on Saturday April 17, with both 999 crews and an air ambulance being called out, with the rider dying at the scene.

Surrey Police are not yet sure whether any other vehicles were involved and are appealing for eyewitnesses, saying the cyclist was on a red and white bike.

Rocky Lane, where the incident occurred, is a narrow road with hedges on either side, cutting between a park and golf course.

“We were called around 5.40pm to Rocky Lane following reports that the cyclist had been found in the road,” Surrey Police said.

“Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were also in attendance. However, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is not known at this time whether any other vehicles were involved and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the cyclist on a red and white bike prior to the collision.”

Last weekend, a 44-year-old mother-of-three was killed in a crash with the driver of a white van in Dumfries, Scotland.

A fundraiser has now been set up in memory of Helen Renton, and has so far received over £11,000 from nearly 700 donors.

Renton was a passionate charity fundraiser and cyclist and has been described as “awe-inspiring” by friends.

Another Surrey cyclist lost their life in March after a crash near a park in Woking on the afternoon of Saturday March 27 in a “single vehicle road traffic collision”, dying at the scene. The officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.