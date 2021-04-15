Fundraising page set up in memory of cyclist Helen Renton killed in crash with driver of white van 

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of cyclist Helen Renton, who was killed in a crash with the driver of a white van.

Helen, 44, was riding her Trek bike near Dumfries in Scotland on Sunday (April 11), when she was hit by a van travelling in the opposite direction.

The mum-of-three, a passionate cyclist and charity fundraiser, died at the scene of the crash, while the driver and passenger of the van were both uninjured.

Her best friend Suzi Sheerin has now set up a fundraising page in the helps of support Helen’s family.

You can view the page here.

Suzi said: “This fundraiser is in memory of my best friend, here in Dumfries, Helen Renton. Helen was tragically killed whilst out cycling on Sunday, April 11. I am hoping to raise money to help with the inevitable funeral costs and to try and give her partner Chris and their wee boy Charlie a wee bit of help in the coming months. Helen also leaves behind her older children Jack and Alice.

“Helen simply loved life! She is a mother, daughter, midwife, friend and cycling fanatic! Her passion for cycling whilst raising money for charity was simply awe-inspiring. She is loved by many and will be so sadly missed.

“Please help with whatever amount you can. Thank you.”

Helen, mother to a young son and two older children, was cycling east on the A710 near Southwick at around 1.05pm on Sunday, when she was hit by the white Peugeot van being driven in the opposite direction.

The road was closed for around nine hours while police carried out an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1688 of 11 April 2021.

Helen studied Midwifery at the University of Nottingham and work at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.