Police investigating mysterious death of cyclist urge driver to ‘search their conscience and come forward’

An investigation has been launched after a cyclist died a day after he was found lying in the road with head injuries.

Police are considering the possibility that cyclist Scott Walker was injured in a hit and run, and have urged the driver to “search their conscience and come forward.”

Mr Walker, 43, was found in the road with serious head injuries by a member of the public at around 7.45pm on Monday, July 8, on the A917 between Elie and St Monans in Fife, Scotland.

After being taken to hospital in a critical condition, Mr Walker died the following evening and police are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking after Mr Walker was found, Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Fife Criminal Investigation Department said: “I would ask any motorist involved to search their conscience and come forward as a matter of urgency to speak with us and explain the full circumstances of what happened.”

Police then issued an update after Mr Walker died, and DCI Anderson added: “Our condolences and sympathies are with the family of Scott Walker and we are continuing to provide them with all the relevant support they require, while also conducting a thorough investigation to establish how Scott came by his injuries.

“If indeed another vehicle has been involved, then the driver needs to contact us as a matter of urgency and help us provide Scott’s loved ones with the answers they require.”

Police are investigating the possibility that Mr Walker was hit by a car, which then failed to stop.

Inquiries carried out by officers have indicated that a silver or partly-silver Vauxhall Astra, either a hatchback, and estate or a van, may have been involved in a collision, but it is not clear if it is linked with Mr Walker’s injuries.

CCTV footage has indicated that a number of vehicles were seen travelling on the road in both directions and police say they are working to identify the drivers.

DCI Anderson added: “Finally, I would appeal directly to the driver of any vehicle involved in this incident to come forward so that they can provide an explanation about what happened.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote the incident reference 3910 of July 8, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.