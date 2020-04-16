Police key worker killed in crash while cycling to work

The cyclist killed in a crash while riding to work has been named as police key worker Rachel Brown.

Ms Brown, 25, was cycling to work when she was caught in a crash involving two other vehicles on Tuesday, April 7.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, which happened in South West London at around 8.55am, but Ms Brown died at the scene.

Police have not revealed any further details about how the crash happened.

Co-workers have paid tribute to Ms Brown, who worked as an intelligence analyst for the Metropolitan Police.

Head of analysis and research at the force, Tracy Dancy, said: “Rachel was a keen member of the analysis team within Met Intelligence. Joining as an Intelligence Analyst in February 2019, Rachel was hugely popular and a cherished friend and colleague.

“Rachel’s positivity, drive and enthusiasm for her role in the Metropolitan Police Service, inspired those around her and left a marked impression on anyone who met her. Rachel will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.”

Ms Brown, from Surbiton, was riding to work when the crash happened on the A24 London Road at the junction with Tudor Avenue and palmer Avenue, near Sutton on the London-Surrey border.

Despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service and members of the public, Ms Brown died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police have not made any arrests, but inquiries into the circumstances of Ms Brown’s death are being investigated by the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

All parties involved stopped at the scene, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage, is asked to call police on 020 8543 5157 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 1576/07APR.