Quiz: How many Team Sky riders can you name in 12 minutes?

There's 86 to get, how many can you name?

As the 2019 comes into view, Team Sky are set to ride their final season after Sky announced that their cycling sponsorship will end of the 2019 season.

Ever since Team Sky’s debut in the sport in 2010, it has been filled with a number of highs and some notable lows.

The victories at the Tour de France for Bradley Wiggins in 2012 will be remembered forever, whereas the further successes in the Grand Boucle for Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas showed just what a dominant team they have been over the last decade.

86 riders have donned the black and blue (and sometimes white) jersey over this time, but how many can you name in 12 minutes?





*The 86 riders listed include stagiaires and contracted riders, who have started races for Team Sky since 2010.