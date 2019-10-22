Raúl Alarcón provisionally suspended by UCI over suspected doping violation

Raúl Alarcón has been provisionally suspended by the UCI over a suspected doping violation.

The Spaniard, a double winner of the Volta a Portugal, has been included in the governing body’s list of riders being held back from racing because of potential doping offences.

Alarcón, who rides for Portguese Continental squad W52/FC Porto, denied any wrongdoing earlier this year after reports emerged alleging irregularities in his blood passport.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo in June, the 33-year-old said: “It’s all a lie, I didn’t do anything wrong.

“I already contacted the Spanish anti-doping agency and they said there was no investigation against me.

“I expect they will send a written confirmation so that I can present this to a lawyer. No unjustified suspicions may be created.”

The UCI published his name as a rider provisionally suspended for a potential anti-doping rule violation (ADRV): “Use of prohibited methods and/or prohibited substances.”

In a Facebook post, Alarcón said on Tuesday (October 22): “I confirm that yesterday morning I received a notification from the UCI provisionally suspending me from sports activity. I have in my power absolutely conclusive medical opinions that there is no violation on my part of anti-doping rules.

“That is why I will try to prove, with all my strength, that I am innocent and that I have not committed any infringement.”

Alarcón hasn’t raced since he pulled out of the Tour de Luxembourg in June.

The UCI recently announced it is set to explore new avenues to counter doping in the professional peloton, in light of the Operation Aderlass blood doping scandal.

Cycling’s governing body decided at the UCI Management Committee, which met during the Yorkshire World Championships, that they “would look into the possibility” of working with the International Testing Agency (ITA) on anti-doping.

The ITA currently oversees the anti-doping programmes of more than 40 organisations around the world, including the international federations of a number of Olympic sports as well as a number of other major sporting events.

This week news emerged that former Red Hook Crit winner David van Eerd has been banned from racing for four years after testing positive.

The Dutchman, a familiar face on the fixed gear racing scene, was tested during the National Moutarde Crit in France last July, returning a positive result for CERA, a third-generation version of EPO.