Sprinting great André Griepel to share his insights in London VeloTalk

André Greipel will kick off a new season of insightful talks with cycling stars in London next month.

The German sprinting superstar will be answering questions and offer stories of his career for the first VeloTalk event of 2020.

Taking place on Wednesday April 1, the event will be held in Six Storeys, Soho Square in central London, where the 11-time Tour de France stage winner will take part in a Q&A session.

Tickets are available here for £45 each.

Organiser of VeloTalks, Trinity Sports Management, said: “André will share his stories of hard work and dedication that saw him become a prolific winner. He is often seen battling on the front line in the Classics but unfortunately a recent shoulder injury has sidelined him from this year’s Classics campaign.

We are privileged to have André speak at our VeloTalks event and are excited to listen to him share his insights about the 2020 Classics and how he sees Flanders and Roubaix playing out. André will also give us a glimpse into his focus and goals for the future.

Greipel, now racing in Israel Start-Up Nation colours, is currently out of the peloton injured after he suffered a broken shoulder in a training crash.

The 37-year-old was forced to pop his shoulder back into place and ride home after a the fall. He had been riding in Cologne with his team-mate and compatriot Rick Zabel, later learning he had suffered a shoulder fracture.

Greipel’s career has spanned 16 season and seen him reach the top step a staggering 156 times.

After spending most of his career with Lotto-Soudal from 2011 to 2018, Greipel then spent one season with French ProTeam Arkéa-Samsic before leaving his contract early and joining the new Israeli WorldTour team.

His biggest successes included 22 Grand Tour stage wins – 11 Tour de France stages, seven at the Giro d’Italia and four at the Vuelta a España.