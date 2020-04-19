Tell us: How has lockdown affected you and your riding?

The coronavirus pandemic has affected pretty much every facet of our daily lives, and this publication unsurprisingly wants to hear how it’s affected your bike habits.

Bike shops have remained open, at least in the UK, and many people have taken up cycling as they look to make the most of the time allowed outside for exercise. Turbo trainers have also been flying off the shelves, with Brompton’s Will Butler-Adams estimating sales across the industry are up 15%.

Meanwhile, there’s been accusations of national newspapers using telephoto lenses to make it look like cyclists are riding in groups, but also “dozens” of cyclists have still been trying to ride in Richmond Park despite the ban.

Things are looking less rosy for the professional side of the sport, with multiple WorldTour teams being forced to reduce riders’ salaries and temporarily lay off support staff. Teams such as Ineos and Movistar have also been trying to aid relief efforts, with Ineos helping deliver hand sanitiser produced by their sponsor while Movistar have donated 100% glasses to doctors fighting the pandemic.

We’d like to hear what your experience as a bike rider has been. How has the lockdown affected your riding and enjoyment of the sport? Are you new to riding or been riding more regularly than ever before as the world slows to a standstill? You can get in touch with us by emailing in. Only Cycling Weekly will see your responses and we may be in touch for more information if you’re happy to be contacted.

Please email answers to any of the below questions that are applicable to jonny.long@ti-media.com

1. Tell us about yourself – age, location, what you do for a living

2. How has lockdown affected your riding?

3. Has cycling helped you at all during this period? How?

4. Have you taken up indoor riding (e.g. Zwift) for the first time, or done more of it than before?

5. What have you been doing instead of watching pro racing? Watching old re-runs perhaps?

6. If possible, please include any picture you have of you riding outside during lockdown or on an indoor trainer

7. Please include anything else that may be of interest