This pro rider and qualified doctor is helping treat coronavirus patients

Many pro riders may be finding themselves lost in the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, with all racing called off for the foreseeable future.

But for one Swiss pro rider, the next step was obvious.

Elise Chabbey, a 26-year-old Bigla-Katusha rider, recently qualified as a doctor and after her spring Classics schedule was derailed by coronavirus, she has now begun work treating those suffering from the virus.

Just a week after the cancellation of Strade Bianche, Chabbey was thrust into the front lines at Geneva University Hospital, where she is charged with monitoring and treating patients, including those with Covid-19.

Chabbey said: “What’s happening now is unprecedented, and given the severity of the situation, I feel like I have to do something.

“This week I had nine patients and we anticipate there will be larger numbers coming to us over the next few days.”

Switzerland currently has 3,438 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 33 people dying from the virus, while the Swiss government has put a ban on all public and private events including closing bars and restaurants.

While treating patients Chabbey, who finished fifth overall in the Women’s Tour of Scotland last year, is still training for her goals later in the season, which are resulting in long days split between hospital and the bike.

With the World Championships set to be held in Martigny, Switzerland later this year, Chabbey said she is still motivated to ride through the crisis.

She added: “When this crisis has abated, I’ll know that I tried to do my part and I hope I’ll be proud of that. I think that doing this now will actually help me mentally.

“When racing eventually commences again, I’ll be more than ready and completely motivated to join my team-mates back on the road.”