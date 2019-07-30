Tom Dumoulin’s departure from Sunweb ‘far from settled’

Tom Dumoulin’s departure from Sunweb is “far from settled,” according to Dutch media.

Sources say Dumoulin will break his contract with Sunweb to make the move to Jumbo-Visma, as the former Giro d’Italia winner is believed to be unhappy with signings his current team made last winter.

But a recent report suggests that Sunweb are reluctant to let Dumoulin go before his contract expires in 2021.

Dutch newspaper De Limburger reports that Sunweb does not want the 28-year-old to leave the team, reasserting that another team can only contact a rider with permission from his existing outfit, which Sunweb have not given.

Cycling Weekly reported earlier this month that Dutch team Jumbo would pay Dumoulin €2.5million (£2.2million) and would offer a strong roster of support riders in Grand Tours.

“It is clear, he is not happy with the riders that the team signed over the last winter,” one Sunweb rider said off the record.

Sunweb boss Iwan Spekenbrink told De Limburger: “It’s a delicate matter that takes time.”

Dumoulin’s manager Rik van Dongen said: “We are still talking. As soon as there is news, we will make it public.”

Sunweb could merge with Mathieu Van der Poel’s Corendon-Circus team, which would be a huge boost for the German team if it were to lose its Grand Tour leader.

Former time trial world champion Dumoulin is currently out injured after suffering a deep wound to his knee in the first week of the Giro d’Italia.

The injury forced Dumoulin to skip the 2019 Tour de France and he is unlikely to be fit for the Vuelta a España in August.

Sunweb released an update on his recovery in mid-July, saying Dumoulin was able to ride his bike but could not do intensive training sessions.