Trek-Segafredo director Steven de Jongh found ‘breathing and with a pulse’ after going missing while riding in Spain

The Dutchman has been found by a rescue helicopter but his condition is unclear

Trek-Segafredo director Steven de Jongh has been found after going missing while riding in Spain.

Dutchman de Jongh’s partner Renee Meijer posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon asking for help in finding him.

She posted at around 5pm that de Jongh had been found by helicopter, breathing and with a pulse.

No further details on his condition are available.

The team confirmed that police were searching the area after his wife reported him missing.

Meijer said on Twitter on Monday afternoon: “Thank you kind people, the helicopter has found Steven.

“More news later. He breaths and has a pulse.”

Trek-Segafredo said on Twitter earlier in the day: “Director Steven de Jongh went on a ride around Girona and has not returned.

“The police are currently searching the area. Please keep his wife Renee Meijer in your thoughts and prayers.

“We are all hoping for good news.”

Meijer’s original post said: “People of Twitter help me please.

“My husband Steven de Jongh went on his bike and is missing since 10.30. Around La Ganga area.

“If you are there help me please to find him.

“He went on a Trek bike in a Trek suit.”

De Jongh’s Strava shows he was riding a loop around Calonge but appears to have stopped midway through.

Leaving between 8am and 9am, de Jongh set off on the ride and covered 62.57km in just over two hours before the ride stops.

The ride was then uploaded to Strava.

His wife’s Twitter post was shared more than 1,000 times.

De Jongh is a retired professional who rode for Rabobank, Quick-Step and Sky during his career from 1995 to 2010.

The 44-year-old worked as a directeur sportif with Team Sky before leaving the team for Tinkoff before he joined Trek-Segafredo in 2016.