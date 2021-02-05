Tweets of the Week: Fair weather track riders Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker, puncturing on the turbo, and one very bored Egan Bernal

Bike racing is officially back!

Even though it’s been a shorter off-season, it still felt like a long wait for the peloton to return.

While there are plenty of riders testing their legs in Étoile de Bessèges, most riders are still hard at training for their own racing returns.

In the latest edition of Tweets of the Week we have a combination of racing insights and more training gold from the world of cycling social media, here are just a few of our favourites:

1. Why is this so entertaining?

2. Skills from Victor Lafay

3. Nothing else to add

4. Get your excuses in early folks

5. Well, Bernal looks delighted to be racing again

6. The question we’re all asking: will the Vini social media manager extend their contract?

7. Does life feel like this for anyone else at the moment?

8. “Did Southampton win?”

9. I don’t think Nicholas Roche has aged a day since 2007

10. No one can accuse this lot of being fair weather riders

We’ll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.