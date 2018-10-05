Tweets of the week: Conor Dunne, Elinor Barker, Thomas De Gendt, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week



As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Team Sunweb, Bram Tankink and Ned Boulting.

1. Thomas De Gendt made good use of Twitter

2. Sunweb announced their new bikes in slightly dramatic fashion

3.Elinor Barker with a behind the scenes of her love life

4. The BBC decided to rename the Vuelta

5. The Spirit-Tifosi team wanted to remind us they’re still out there

6. Team Sky shared some pictures of quality time with animals

7. Strava runner shows support for Canadian Michael Woods

8. Bram Tankink goes Rocky and tries to catch a chicken

9. Conor Dunne was given some fancy new flip flops

10. Ned Boulting took some rest from a hectic schedule

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.