Tweets of the Week: Dame Sarah Storey, Mark Cavendish, Remco Evenepoel and more

We’re less than a week away from Christmas and as you’d expect the pros are getting into the festive spirit.

Training camps are coming to an end and riders are heading home for the holidays, but luckily they’re not having Twitter rest days.

So here are the best tweets from the cycling world in the last seven days.

1. Anyone want to break contract yet?

2. Have Movistar finally nailed a national champs jersey?

3. Team Ineos are getting excited about Xmas

4. This had potential to break up the Wolfpack

5. These Twitter polls are getting out of hand

6. Friendships are going to end over them

7. An awkward moment for Dame Sarah

8. Cav crossing the line with style

9. Now that is satisfying

10. George Bennett enjoying the weather forecast