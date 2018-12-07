Tweets of the week: Mark Cavendish, Louis Theroux, Geraint Thomas and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week



As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Chris Froome, Michael Woods, and Adam Hansen.

1. When your dad has won every Grand Tour, you’ve got to let people know

2. Geraint Thomas has got his priorities in order

3. Tom Skujins has got some pretty ambitious plans for his training stint

4. Louis Theroux catches a glimpse of a committed winter cyclist

5. Alex Dowsett: modern man

6. When your mate doesn’t follow you back on Twitter…

7. Phil Gaimon is a tough cookie when it comes to business

8. Some stellar pun work from Chris Hoy

9. Cav looks the part at least

10. Bike cleaning struggles with Rohan Dennis and Nathan Haas

We’ll back in seven day’s time for more of the best from social media.