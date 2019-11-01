Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, Greg Van Avermaet and more

Hello and welcome to another edition of tweets of the week. Our latest offering includes axe throwing, champagne popping, tiny bikes too small for regular-sized humans and the automation of cycling.

Can you tell it’s the off-season?

1. The winter months are a time for cyclists to spend some time off the bike to reset their mind and body ready for the new season. For Peter Sagan, this means partaking in a spot of axe throwing.

2. Not content with adding a fourth Grand Tour winner to his squad in Richard Carapaz, Dave Brailsford looks to recruit Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and Olympian Michael Johnson to his roster for the 2020 season.

3. Is this the latest sleep-related marginal gain since Team Sky started giving their riders their own hypoallergenic bedding?

4. You win some, you lose some.

5. UAE Team Emirates reveal the latest leap forward in two-wheeled technology to give them the edge over the rest of the peloton: tiny bikes.

6. No-one will be spared, the robots will come for us all eventually.

7. Enjoyed the sometimes creative/sometimes verging on slightly deranged gif reactions from Cofidis this season? Don’t worry! They’re coming up with a whole new range of them for 2020!

8. Greg, if you’re being held against your will just make the secret signal and we’ll come rescue you.

9. Read: When you realise it’s another day of the off-season and there’s no racing going on.

10. The yellow jersey lions are for life, not just for the Tour.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.