Vuelta a España runner-up Enric Mas shares picture of his impressive leg veins

The Spaniard says he is working to have ‘the same legs as last year’

Young Spanish revelation Enric Mas has shared a picture of his pretty staggering leg veins on social media.

The 24-year-old, who finished second overall at the 2018 Vuelta a España, posted a photo of his pumped legs on Twitter with the caption “working hard to have the same legs as last year.”

Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider Mas had a breakthrough season last year, winning the final mountain stage of the Vuelta and riding himself into second spot overall in the process.

This season he will ride the Tour de France for the first time, giving general classification ambitions to a team that traditionally focuses on stage victories in Grand Tours.

Mas has been tipped as the next Alberto Contador, a comparison that was only supported by his blistering ride on stage 20 of the Vuelta.

He rode to a memorable victory that day while usurping compatriot Alejandro Valverde’s (Movistar) podium place.

The intense training of recent seasons has clearly taken its toll on Mas’ legs, which are impressive to say the least.

He joins a growing club of pro riders sharing their veiny limbs on social media.

In 2017, Bora – Hansgrohe’s Paweł Poljański shared a picture of his veined legs on Twitter during the Tour de France.

The Polish pro snapped a photograph of his veined legs and posted it on Instagram, saying “After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired.”

Canadian pro rider Antoine Duchesne posted a similar photo of his legs prior to the 2017 Tour, although he was ultimately not selected to ride in the race by his French Direct Energie team.

And in 2014, Polish rider Bartosz Huzarksi caused a similar stir on social media by posting a photo of his veined legs after after stage 18 of that year’s Tour.