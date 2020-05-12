You can ride with one other person outside your household, says British Cycling in update to advice

British Cycling has updated its guidance for cyclists in line with the UK Government’s new advice as it begins to ease lockdown measures.

Cyclists are now allowed to ride outdoors multiple times a day for as long as they wish and with up to one person from outside their household from Wednesday May 13. You are still allowed to ride with any number of people from within your own household.

Riders are advised to still maintain a two-metre distance from anyone outside their household and you are permitted to sit and rest outside during or after your ride.

You are now also allowed to drive to a publicly accessible space in order to go for a ride, while still following social distancing guidelines. Those aged over 70 are advised to “take particular care to minimise contact with others outside their household” and if you or anyone in your household are showing coronavirus symptoms or are self-isolating you are advised to stay at home.

British Cycling has also stressed the Government will only allow this easing of restrictions if “people continue to act responsibly”.

“The infection rate will increase if people begin to break these rules and, for example, start to meet up and ride in groups. This will also trigger the need for further restrictions,” British Cycling said.

“By riding responsibly and following the guidance, you’ll be securing our right to ride outdoors, protecting the NHS and saving lives.”

All British Cycling sanctioned activity is currently suspended until June 30, and the organisation says it is “exploring all options regarding the fulfillment of the racing calendar once sporting events can recommence”.

Richmond Park, popular with London cyclists, remains closed to riders for the foreseeable future, writing in a letter to the Richmond Cycling that circumstances have not significantly changed for it to be in the best interest to let cyclists back into the park.

“At this stage we do not believe that the circumstances that led to these challenges have significantly changed and that it is not in the best interest of the visitors to Richmond Park to lift the suspension and at this point I can give no guarantee or timeline for change,” the letter reads.

“We sincerely hope this is only a temporary measure and will continue to proactively review the situation on a regular basis as the opportunity arises.”