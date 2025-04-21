How I got my non-cyclist friend hooked on riding bikes — and how you can, too

When I started riding seriously in 2015, my non-riding friends just didn’t get it. They didn’t understand why I would head home early on a wild Friday night so I’d feel good for a long ride the next day. They didn’t cheer when I nabbed a Strava Local Legend title, and they definitely didn’t share my love of geeking out over beautiful bikes I’d see out in the world. Riding a bike was either child’s play, or a practical (yet somewhat annoying) mode of transportation.

But as my love for riding deepened over the years, and I started sharing more of my adventures on social media, their indifference turned to curiosity. Eventually, I heard the question every cyclist dreams of: “Could I go for a ride with you sometime?” Now, many miles later, that same friend has become my favourite riding partner.

Turns out, turning a non-cyclist into a riding buddy is possible — and here’s how to do it.

Start with Curiosity, Not Pressure

When my friend initially expressed interest in riding with me, she was especially intrigued by bike camping. The idea of pedalling from her front door, taking a ferry, and riding to a campground held a certain romanticism in her head. And she was determined to make it happen.

However, before we could embark on such an adventure, we had to start at square one. She didn’t own a bike or cycling gear or equipment, and had almost zero biking endurance. She was also on a limited budget.

With these limitations in mind, we chose a beautiful day for our first outing, planning a low-key, one-hour ride that would give her a chance to get comfortable on a bike in a low-pressure environment, and ending with celebratory beverages.

Meet Them Where They’re At

As an avid cyclist, many of the basics that make for a successful ride have become second nature to me, so much so that I’d forgotten how intimidating they can be at first. Things like inflating tyres to the proper pressure, dialling in a comfortable bike fit, or choosing a good route can all feel like major hurdles for a beginner. That’s why it’s so important to meet your new riding buddy where they’re at.

Luckily, we’re close in height, so I was able to loan her a bike and helmet for our first ride. I showed her how to check the tyre pressure and where to find the recommended PSI printed on the sidewalls. We adjusted her helmet strap for a snug fit and talked about little things you don’t think about until someone points them out — like why it’s a good idea to roll up your right pant leg to keep it out of the chain.

Remembering how intimidating my first ride was, I chose a relatively flat, low-traffic route, aiming for a mellow, six-mile ride that would end at a brewery. I’d done this ride dozens of times before, but seeing it through a beginner’s eyes was eye-opening. The railroad crossing and lane narrowings that I had breezed through on my own, now stood out as sources of anxiety. And so, we took our time, letting her set the pace and I gently introduced key basics like how to shift gears effectively, how to signal turns and passes, and what to expect from drivers and other riders.

Our first ride was a total success — my friend felt proud of herself and was excited for our next ride. As we celebrated our small win, we chatted about her riding goals— including that longed-for bike camping trip — and made a plan to get her fully equipped with her own bike, helmet and gear.

Gear Can Be Intimidating - Help Break Down Those Barriers

Even as an experienced cyclist, I still sometimes feel intimidated walking into a bike shop. For a new rider who’s unfamiliar with the lingo, the endless gear options, or the finer details of bike mechanics, that intimidation factor is even higher. Having a good first experience can make all the difference, and you can help break down some barriers by going to the bike shop with them.

Once you’re at the shop, your friend may feel more comfortable asking questions — especially with you there to help decode the options. You don’t need to be an expert, but sharing your personal experiences can go a long way in helping them understand the basics: the difference between bike types, materials, rim vs. disc brakes, and what might suit their goals and budget.

It’s also a great opportunity to talk through the less flashy but equally important stuff, like helmets, repair kits and pumps. Your first-hand knowledge of what’s actually useful on the road (versus what might just look cool on the shelf) can be incredibly helpful and reassuring for someone who's just starting out.

Keep the Vibes High

Regardless of your new riding friend’s specific cycling goals, be sure to emphasise the fun and joy of cycling. Celebrate small wins, such as hitting new mileage targets, inflating their tyres independently or learning how to use a bike computer. While many of these seemingly small tasks will quickly become second nature, they can also be a major source of frustration for newer riders.

Check in with your friend often through the first few rides, ensuring they feel confident about all aspects of riding. As they gain fitness and are open to riding longer and faster (potentially), guide them in using their gears correctly, braking safely (equal pressure on both brakes), and following the rules of the road. Building good habits early is much easier than breaking bad ones later.

As their riding progresses, they will likely encounter a few frustration points. You can help by acknowledging that not every ride will be a great ride, and that’s ok. If you’re working together towards a goal, be flexible and avoid being forceful about it. Let your friend set the pace and frequency of your rides.

The process of turning a non-rider into an avid cyclist looks different for everyone. Practising patience and continually returning to the joy of riding will help build trust with your friend, and hopefully build a life-long riding relationship.

As for my friend, after a few months of riding around the city, we picked a spring weekend for our big bike camping adventure. I helped her load up her bike with panniers and all the camping supplies we needed for our overnight trip. All the practice paid off, and despite a few rain showers, we enjoyed an absolutely lovely bike camping trip together.

Since her initial foray into cycling, my friend’s love of cycling has continued to grow. Her cargo bike has become her primary mode of transportation around town, ideal for her growing family of two small children. And even though I now live across the country, she still sends me texts to thank me for introducing her to cycling and cultivating a love of riding.