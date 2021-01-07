Lazer unveils Sphere, one helmet to do it all

Pitched as something of a jack-of-all-trades helmet, the Sphere is Lazer’s solution to the needs of most cyclists. Comfort and safety have been prioritised, as has the cooling and aero performance, with the result that the Sphere stands to be an incredibly versatile helmet.

Virginia Tech’s independent helmet testing facility awarded the Sphere a full five out of five-star rating, placing it among the safest road helmets currently available according to the independent testing.

Additionally, helmets sold in the UK will all come with MIPS, a technology designed to mitigate the rotational forces of an impact, although a version without MIPS will be available in other territories.

To provide the greatest degree of comfort for the largest number of people, Lazer has equipped the Sphere with its patented Advanced Rollsys system with 360° retention and vertical adjustment. By placing the retaintion dial on the top of the helmet – rather than at the back of the helmet as most brands do – Lazer claims that long hair and ponytails are better accommodated.

Studying riders’ natural riding positions, the Belgian brand found that road cyclists spend the majority of their time with their heads tilted at a 15° angle. Consequently, Lazer claims the ventilation channels have been optimised to maximise cooling in this position.

The Sphere is also compatible with Lazer’s Aeroshell, an impermeable cover that not only makes the helmet significantly more aerodynamic, but also functions to protect the rider from the worst of the cold and rainy conditions.

The racing pedigree of the 100-year-old brand is well established as well as being recently upheld. Lazer’s helmets managed to feature in all three of the leaders’ colours from the 2020 Grand Tours.

Sizes available span from small (52–56cm) to extra-large (61–64cm) and feature six different colours, including a classic Matte Black as well as a more avant-garde Matte Dark Green Flash Yellow.

The UK RRP is £119.99 and will be available from www.freewheel.co.uk