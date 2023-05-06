CW Live: Key Giro d'Italia stage one start times; Thomas Gloag gets late Giro call-up; Lance Armstrong is sent to Mars; Chloé Dygert leaves Vuelta Femenina; British cycling legend Tony Doyle dies

Good morning and welcome to today's Cycling Weekly live blog. Happy Coronation Day, to those of you who celebrate. To those who don't, happy Saturday!
The Giro d'Italia starts today with a 19.6km individual time trial along the Adriatic coast. I'll be bringing you live updates from the opening stage from one o'clock.
Before that though, it's time to catch up on some of the news headlines.
News updates:
9:41 - British cycling legend Tony Doyle dies
10:13 - Thomas Gloag gets late Giro d'Italia call-up
10:33 - Lance Armstrong goes to Mars
10:56 - Key Giro d'Italia stage one start times
11:09 - Chloé Dygert leaves Vuelta Femenina
Chloé Dygert drops out of Vuelta Femenina
Canyon-Sram rider Chloé Dygert has abandoned the Vuelta Femenina ahead of today's sixth stage.
The American, who finished third on stages two and three, will now focus on rest and recovery as she eases back into road racing.
The team's sports director, Magnus Bäckstedt, said: “Chloé has now raced 5 hard stages for her welcomed return to racing with the team. Together with our coaching staff, we’ve decided that Chloé won’t take the start for stage six. It will allow Chloé the time to recover and prepare for her next race.”
Dygert suffered a freak crash during the individual time trial at the 2020 World Championships, lacerating her leg on a road barrier. She has competed in just three road races since the accident; the Olympic Games road race in 2021, last year's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and now the Vuelta Femenina.
Canyon-Sram will compete with six riders for the remaining two stages of the race, which concludes on Sunday.
DS Maggy Bäckstedt: “Chloé has now raced 5 hard stages for her welcomed return to racing with the team. Together with our coaching staff, we’ve decided that Chloé won’t take the start for stage six. It will allow Chloé the time to recover and prepare for her next race.” pic.twitter.com/oNjV6dEo0HMay 6, 2023
Giro d'Italia stage one start times
There's just a few hours to go until the first Grand Tour of the men's calendar gets underway.
Stage one is a simple 19.6km individual time trial, starting in Fossacesia Marina, and finishing in Ortona.
Below are a few key start times to note, in BST:
12:50 - Laurens Huys (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) - first rider down the ramp
13:23 - Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma)
13:45 - Thomas Gloag (Jumbo-Visma)
14:13 - Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost)
14:25 - Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan)
14:53 - Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers)
15:08 - João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
15:15 - Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)
15:34 - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
15:35 - Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)
15:36 - Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)
15:37 - Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
15:38 - Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe)
If you're after a full list, you can find one on our sister site Cyclingnews (opens in new tab).
Lance Armstrong goes to Mars
Former cyclist Lance Armstrong is off to Mars. Yes, the planet. No, not literally.
The 51-year-old is taking part in a new Fox reality TV show called 'Stars on Mars', filmed in the Australian outback. The brand-new competition show will see 12 celebrities carry out missions, all the while living in environments resembling the red planet.
At the end of each weekly episode, one celebrity will leave the show.
Armstrong will be joined on 'Mars' by wrestler Ronda Rousey, figure skater Adam Rippon and American footballer Marshawn Lynch, among others. The show airs in the US on 5 June.
How’s everyone doing down there on earth? We’re having a blast up here on Mars. Well, most of us are. Stay tuned. #starsonmars pic.twitter.com/DYDsrzZEhYMay 6, 2023
Thomas Gloag gets late Giro d'Italia call-up
Twenty-one-year-old Brit Thomas Gloag will start his first Grand Tour today at the Giro d’Italia, after being drafted into Jumbo Visma’s squad on the eve of the race.
The Londoner, racing in his first year on the WorldTour with the Dutch squad, will replace Jan Tratnik in their eight-rider line-up, after the Slovenian was injured in a training crash on Friday.
The late substitution marks Jumbo-Visma’s fifth going into the race. A spate of Covid cases ruled out Tobias Foss, Robert Gesink and Jos van Emden, while Wilco Kelderman conceded his place in the team due to injury last month.
Gloag has already ridden two WorldTour stage races this year, the UAE Tour and the Tour de Romandie. His best result this season came at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, where he placed second on stage four to Tao Geoghegan Hart.
The Brit will be line up at the Giro alongside Edoardo Affini, Koen Bouwman, Rohan Dennis, Michel Hessman, Sepp Kuss and Sam Oomen, all supporting a GC bid for team leader Primož Roglič
Tony Doyle dies aged 64
On Friday evening, news broke that former world track champion Tony Doyle had passed away, following a month-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Doyle won two world titles on the track, both in the individual pursuit, in 1980 and 1986. He was also a master of six-day racing, winning 23 events throughout his career.
After his retirement in 1995, Doyle was elected president of British Cycling and was inducted into the British Cycling Hall of Fame in 2009.
He received an MBE for services to cycling in 1989.
