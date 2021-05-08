Giro d'Italia LIVE: Updates from the stage one time trial

Refresh

Young Italian Samuele Battistella (Astana-Premier Tech) sets a solid time down in 8th at just over five seconds from Castroviejo.

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) on whether he'll attack the race from the first mountain day or not he said: "We'll see, we have to see how the prologue goes first, I know it's a cliché but we take it day-by-day. Read more on our story on Yates' press conference from a couple of days ago to see what the British rider had to say.

I think it's safe to say that the two big favourites for today are world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) but who will come out on top? Cavagna has the upper hand this year, especially in recent races as he beat Ganna twice at the Tour de Romandie. But it's home roads for Ganna who is from the region where Turin is and it is one of his big goals of the year. Ganna has lost all but two of his TT efforts this year. After winning at the UAE Tour and Etoile de Bessèges, the Italian has since been beaten at Tirreno-Adriatico and the aforementioned Tour de Romandie.

Pello Bilbao coming to the line now but he will not be beating his fellow countryman and finishes over 10 seconds down from Castroviejo.

Alessandro De Marchi in that great looking blue and red Israel Start-Up Nation kit has just come in fourth. Brilliant rider by the Italian veteran.

Movistar's TT specialist, Nelson Oliveira is coming in but he just misses out with a 9-16, two seconds down on Castroviejo.

Sánchez comes in at 1-09 after his mechanical. Not bad considering he's on a road bike. From the Spanish road champion to the Spanish TT champion, Pello Bilbao is officially here for Mikel Landa but the Bahrain Victorious rider could definitely be in with a shout to win with multiple tricky descents. He's just set off.

Groenewegen coming into the finish a fair way down at 45 seconds behind Castroviejo.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) have both set off. Interesting to see how Ewan does this year as he searches to take a win at all three Grand Tours. Probably won't be today though, he'll be aiming for tomorrow.

Dylane Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) is out on course for his first race since that crash with Fabio Jakobsen at the Tour of Poland. Meanwhile, Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech) has had a rear wheel puncture so is now finishing the stage on a road bike bizarrely.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) coming into the finish and he takes the lead with a 9-14! Beating second place Roger Kluge (Lotto-Soudal) bu 2.7 seconds. Campenaerts clearly on a bad day.

Mollema is over nine seconds down on Campenaerts. That's not bad at all for the Dutchman. It'll be interesting to see how Trek-Segafredo does in this race with Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema, Giulio Ciccone and Gianluca Brambilla in the team.

Izagirre coming in eight seconds down in the end of his ride behind the leader. Not a bad start but he is working for Aleksandr Vlasov, his Russian leader.

The opening stage of the @giroditalia is a short individual time trial of 8.6 km.Here are the starting times (CET) for our guys:14:14 Neilands14:37 De Marchi15:00 Brändle15:23 Niv15:46 Cimolai16:09 Dowsett16:32 Martin16:55 Bevin_____🇮🇹 #Giro pic.twitter.com/m4MAVhof1mMay 8, 2021 See more

At the split, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was just two seconds down on Campenaerts with Gorka Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) at just over three seconds down.

Dekker is the first rider across the line today as he pipped Tagliani on the line catching his minute man. Meanwhile, Campenaerts is now coming in with a time of 9-19 and only 0.73 seconds faster than Dekker! Was that an amazing ride by the Dutchman or a poor one by Campenaerts?

Hands up if you're ready for the #Giro 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/z66JDHLdigMay 8, 2021 See more

One of the pre-stage favourites for the day, Victor Campenaerts or Team Qhubeka-Assos, sets off on his ride. New helmets and kit with a new position for 2021, will it be a winning change?

The second rider off in the 104th Giro d'Italia start ramp in Turin is the young Dutch sprinting talent of David Dekker. He was coming to this race as the team's sprinter but he now has to potentially work with Dylan Groenewegen.

You can see where the big names or your favourite riders start times are by checking out our stage one start times list. But the first rider who has just set off is Filippo Tagliani of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec.

The opening time trial is short flat affair, just 8.6km in length and suited to the more powerful time trial riders like world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who's the clear favourite to take the opening time trial for a second year in a row