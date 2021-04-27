How to watch the Giro d’Italia 2021: Live stream the first Grand Tour of the season 

The Giro d’Italia 2021 is just a few weeks away and we’re set for a thrilling first Grand Tour of the season – here’s how you can live stream all the racing from where you are.

This year the Giro returns to its regular spot on the calendar in May, after it was shifted to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021 the Italian Grand Tour will start with a short individual time trial, before the traditional tough uphill finishes early in the race and some brutal climbs later along the course to decide the GC, before the winner is crowned after another time trial in Milan.

The start list for the Giro features some of the biggest names in the cycling world, both in the general classification and for the sprint stages.

For the overall title, Egan Bernal will carry leadership duties for Ineos Grenadiers, while he will face challenges from the likes of Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM).

The sprinters will also be fighting for their chances on the flat stages, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) amongst those who will be fighting it out.

Here is how you can watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia, which runs from May 8-30:

How to watch the Giro d’Italia 2021 where you are

Watch the Giro d’Italia live on GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK

Live stream the Giro in the USA, Canada and Australia on GCN+

The Giro d’Italia will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Rai TV in Italy

Live stream the Giro d’Italia 2021 in the UK

All 21 stages of the 2021 Giro d’Italia will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN and Eurosport both showing the action.

UK viewers can live stream the action on the GCN+ service or on Eurosport Player, starting with the individual time trial on May 8.

Or alternatively, Welsh cycling fans can watch the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

If you’re not in the country for the Giro d’Italia 2021, No worries – you can just download and install a VPN and use location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Giro d’Italia 2021 from outside your country

If you’re heading out of the country during the Giro d’Italia 2021 – whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – access to your chose home broadcaster could be restricted by location.

Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Giro d’Italia 2021 in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA, you can watch the Giro d’Italia live every day on GCN+, with live pictures being shown along with on demand and highlights from the Italian Grand Tour.

Canadian cycling fans will also be able to watch the race on GCN+.

In Australia, once again GCN+ will show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.

How to watch the Giro d’Italia in Europe

In Italy, cycling fans can watch their home race on Rai 2 and Rai sport, along with Eurosport Player and GCN+.

For Belgian and Dutch fans, the racing will be live on GCN+ and Eurosport.