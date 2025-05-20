Giro d'Italia stage 10 live: time trial test awaits riders, Primož Roglič crashes in recon

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog for stage 10 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, the second time trial of the race, and the longest too at 28.6km. It's a key day for the general classification riders, with any time lost against the clock time to claw back in the mountains over the remaining stages.
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) won the first TT in Albania on stage two, so is favourite to do so again in Italy today, but there will be lots more to watch out for as the day goes on. Make sure you have checked out our guide on how to watch the race, and also the key riders' start times.
In case you've been living under a rock, Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is in pink, 1:13 ahead of his teammate, Juan Ayuso. Unless something unexpected happens, Del Toro will probably still be in the overall lead later, but by how much?
Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the first rider over the finish line in Pisa. The Australian set a time of 35-44 but that will be cleared by minutes later tonight.
Right then! Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) is up and running.
Luke Rowe tipped him as a potential dark horse for the win today on the Watts Occuring podcast. Affini is the current European Time Trial Champion.
The Medici Aqueduct looks incredible in the television pictures - we'll try and get some images for you shortly.
Hayter is now the quickest rider at the first time check, he's 12 seconds quicker than Hepburn. This is a really impressive ride from the Londoner so far!
Hayter is tearing through this course already and handling the corners well.
Meanwhile Australia's Michael Hepburn (Jayco-AlUla) who went off earlier has set the quickest time so far at the first check point (10:24).
Ethan Hayter is now out on the course.
He put in a solid time during the TT in Albania and I would imagine he will set the best time so far at the finish when he gets there.
For those of you that wondered, the 28.6 km course today is almost pan flat. There is one uncategorised rise in the middle of the parcours but it shouldn't trouble any of the main contenders for the stage.
The latter half of the course should make for some incredible pictures as the race follows the Medici aqueduct to the Arno river and a finish in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) is the next rider down the start ramp. Sprinters like the Dutchman will be treating today as a training exercise more than anything else.
Kooij's teammates Van Aert and Affini will both fancy their chances this afternoon.
I was in Pisa just a few weeks ago during a brief holiday. It was far sunnier back then that it appears to be now. You can see the stains on the roads from the rain in Tuscany earlier this morning.
And we're off! Alexander Krieger has flown down the start ramp and onto the course.
For what it's worth, I think Tarling will win the stage. This sort of course is perfectly designed for riders capable of putting down pure power and Tarling fits that bill.
Matt Stephens is predicting that Primož Roglič could move back into the top five after today.
He's got a significant amount of time to make up... but it's doable.
The weather isn't looking particularly special in Tuscany this morning, with rain forecast in Pisa, where the time trial ends - that is likely why Roglič slid out on a corner, and will be in the minds of everyone going round the course today.
While there is still about 50 minutes to go until Alexander Krieger (Tudor Pro Cycling) rolls down the start ramp, why not relive Wout van Aert's wonderful win on Sunday.
We have answers to many of your questions, but please do email me - tom.thewlis@futurenet.com - if we can answer any others.
Some news from our colleagues at Cyclingnews, who caught Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashing during his recon of today's time trial. The Slovenian, already bandaged from a crash on Sunday's stage nine, got back on his bike, but it is the latest bit of misfortune for him - he currently sits in 10th, 2:25 behind Isaac del Toro. Ordinarily, he'd be a favourite for today - is he still?
Here are the key times for the stage today - the action kicks off at 13:20 in Italy, which is 12:20 in the UK. Who will you be rooting for?
Number
Rider
Time (CEST)
193
Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:20
36
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:55
69
Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
14:28
75
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:34
77
Josh Tarling (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:36
149
Max Poole (GBr) Picnic PostNL
15:48
156
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:55
162
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:13
165
Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
16:22
166
Simon Yates (Gbr) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:25
167
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
16:28
168
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
16:31
169
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
16:34
170
Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:37
171
Isaac del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:40
