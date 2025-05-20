Giro d'Italia stage 10 live: time trial test awaits riders, Primož Roglič crashes in recon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog for stage 10 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia, the second time trial of the race, and the longest too at 28.6km. It's a key day for the general classification riders, with any time lost against the clock time to claw back in the mountains over the remaining stages.

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) won the first TT in Albania on stage two, so is favourite to do so again in Italy today, but there will be lots more to watch out for as the day goes on. Make sure you have checked out our guide on how to watch the race, and also the key riders' start times.

In case you've been living under a rock, Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is in pink, 1:13 ahead of his teammate, Juan Ayuso. Unless something unexpected happens, Del Toro will probably still be in the overall lead later, but by how much?