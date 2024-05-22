Live

Giro d'Italia stage 17 live: A big day in the Dolomites awaits

Will Tadej Pogačar win again, or will it be a day for the break?

Adam Becket
By
last updated

Good morning and welcome back to Cycling Weekly's live coverage of the Giro d'Italia. Another big day lays in store for the riders on stage 17, with five classified climbs on the way to a summit finish on the 

We're nearing the end of the race, with Tadej Pogačar firmly in control, but there is still time for almost anything to happen.

91 km to go: Pellizzari is first over the Passo Rolle from the break. Quintana grabs second. 

Crazy to see Ballerini up there again for Astana in the break. The Italian is an out and out sprinter and was signed by Astana to be a lead out man for Mark Cavendish. 

94 km to go: The breaks lead has trickled up to two and a half minutes now. 

The breakaway are further up the same climb. 

96 km to go: The main field are on the Passo Rolle at the moment. Team dsm–firmenich PostNL are on the front of the peloton now with Chris Hamilton. 

98.5 km to go: We've still got a big breakaway up ahead with that man Alaphilippe leading the charge. 

News has just trickled through that we've had another rider abandon. 

Hello! Tom Thewlis here for the next 45 minutes while Adam takes a break. 

108km to go: Steinhauser had a puncture, but the change was smooth, and he's getting back on.

109km to go: Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike) are back in. So there are now ten at the front, with:

Giro d'Italia stage 17 profiles

(Image credit: RCS/Giro d'Italia)

111km to go: The break has 1:27 now, so it's getting bigger.

114km to go: The eight out front are nearing on the first intermediate sprint. There are some exciting roadworks for the break to deal with here.

118km to go: Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is in the gap between the peloton and the break.

122km to go: Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) are also in that front group now, which has 38 seconds on the peloton.

130km to go: Romain Bardet and Michael Tudor were having words there, possibly about collaboration in the break.

131km to go: The peloton has grown now, it's now got to about 40 riders. However, the attacks have not stopped coming. 

133km to go: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek),Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè) are up the road. 21 seconds behind them are Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost), Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech), Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL), Michael Storer (Tudor) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious).

134km to go: With three hours of racing to go, the 'peloton' is really small. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is there, along with the other riders at the top of the GC, but there are barely 20 riders here.

138km to go: Hard to say what the gap is, but what is left of the peloton is also absolutely flying down this descent. 

141km to go: This is a long descent from the Sella - one I have done too. It's great to see Alaphilippe up there again.

145km to go: Pellizzari won the Cima Coppi - he's the youngest rider in the race, aged just 20.

145km to go: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) is also up there.

148km to go: Quintana has pushed on in front, followed by Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek) and Pellizzari.

150km to go: There was a battle to the top of the Sella and the Cima Coppi, between Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè). Unclear who won that, actually. They're now on the descent, which looks dry for now.

151km to go: It's all back together now, and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) is on the front. 1.4km to the top of the Sella.

152km to go: Juanpe López (Lidl-Trek) is one of the latest to attack.

153km to go: De Marchi isn't doing too much damage here, and he has now been joined by Conci and Sánchez, who have gone once more.

154km to go: The break no longer exists, having been caught. At the front is Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla).

155km to go: The "peloton" is already looking quite thin, as the gradient hits 9%. They're doing 20km/h up here.

155km to go: The group is growing, but the peloton is not too far away. The Alpecin rider is Nicola Conci. 

157km to go: Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek), Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar) and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) are among those heading up the road.

157km to go: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) has also dropped back. It won't be panic station yet, but they've got to stay in touch with the peloton early on if they're going to make the time cut. It's a brutal day.

158km to go: There are riders already at the back, including Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar). 

159km to go: They are away.

The riders are about to head off for the neutralised start. There's a moustachioed man with a flag. Here we go. 

While we wait, why not read my piece about one of the only exciting competitions left at the Giro, the Intergiro. It's going to the wire!

My time up the Sella, according to Strava, by the way, was 41:10. I rather think that the riders of the Giro will smash this out of the water. 12 minutes maybe? We will see.

It does not look like it's raining today in north east Italy, so that's a relief for the riders. The neutralised start is supposed to be very soon.

Today's stage will see 4,087m of climbing across 159km, firmly in Dolomite territory. So, if nothing else, pay attention to the beautiful scenery.

All told, Tuesday was a very weird day of racing, with confusion over where the stage would start from, and when it would begin, thanks to a lot of snow and rain.

Tadej Pogačar wins Giro d'Italia stage 17

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Before we get going today, let's have a look at yesterday's stage. Thanks to another exhibition from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the rain, the Slovenian won, and put more time into his GC rivals.

