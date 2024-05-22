Giro d'Italia stage 17 live: A big day in the Dolomites awaits

Refresh

91 km to go: Pellizzari is first over the Passo Rolle from the break. Quintana grabs second.

Crazy to see Ballerini up there again for Astana in the break. The Italian is an out and out sprinter and was signed by Astana to be a lead out man for Mark Cavendish. He's flying at the moment.

94 km to go: The breaks lead has trickled up to two and a half minutes now. Looks like things are settling down in the main field as they get into a solid tempo. The peloton may well be happy to let these guys continue out front for now.

The breakaway are further up the same climb. Alaphilippe is busy changing jackets in order to keep warm.

96 km to go: The main field are on the Passo Rolle at the moment. Team dsm–firmenich PostNL are on the front of the peloton now with Chris Hamilton. Interesting to see if Romain Bardet is on good legs today.

98.5 km to go: We've still got a big breakaway up ahead with that man Alaphilippe leading the charge. Further back down the road UAE are driving the pace on the front of the main field.

News has just trickled through that we've had another rider abandon. David Dekker (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) has pulled out of the race.

Hello! Tom Thewlis here for the next 45 minutes while Adam takes a break.

108km to go: Steinhauser had a puncture, but the change was smooth, and he's getting back on.

109km to go: Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike) are back in. So there are now ten at the front, with: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step)

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè)

Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost)

Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech)

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious)

Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan). They have 90 seconds on the peloton.

(Image credit: RCS/Giro d'Italia) Here's the profile of the Rolle. It's 19.8km at 4.8%. The break have 1:41 on the peloton, but the pair chasing them are closing in now.

111km to go: The break has 1:27 now, so it's getting bigger.

114km to go: The eight out front are nearing on the first intermediate sprint. There are some exciting roadworks for the break to deal with here. The next climb is the Passo Rolle, the first ever Dolomite tackled by the Giro d'Italia, apparently. Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) took the points at the sprint. The break has 56 seconds on Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

118km to go: Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is in the gap between the peloton and the break. UAE Team Emirates have taken control of the peloton, with Vegard Stake Laengen on the front.

122km to go: Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) are also in that front group now, which has 38 seconds on the peloton.

130km to go: Romain Bardet and Michael Tudor were having words there, possibly about collaboration in the break. Up front, there are now six: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè), Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost), and Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech). They have 26 seconds on the peloton.

131km to go: The peloton has grown now, it's now got to about 40 riders. However, the attacks have not stopped coming.

133km to go: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek),Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè) are up the road. 21 seconds behind them are Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost), Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech), Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL), Michael Storer (Tudor) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious). 50 seconds behind them is the peloton.

134km to go: With three hours of racing to go, the 'peloton' is really small. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is there, along with the other riders at the top of the GC, but there are barely 20 riders here.

138km to go: Hard to say what the gap is, but what is left of the peloton is also absolutely flying down this descent. Alaphilippe and Ghebreigzabhier are off the front, followed by Quintana and Sánchez.

141km to go: This is a long descent from the Sella - one I have done too. It's great to see Alaphilippe up there again.

145km to go: Pellizzari won the Cima Coppi - he's the youngest rider in the race, aged just 20.

145km to go: Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) is also up there.

148km to go: Quintana has pushed on in front, followed by Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek) and Pellizzari.

150km to go: There was a battle to the top of the Sella and the Cima Coppi, between Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè). Unclear who won that, actually. They're now on the descent, which looks dry for now.

151km to go: It's all back together now, and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) is on the front. 1.4km to the top of the Sella.

152km to go: Juanpe López (Lidl-Trek) is one of the latest to attack.

153km to go: De Marchi isn't doing too much damage here, and he has now been joined by Conci and Sánchez, who have gone once more.

154km to go: The break no longer exists, having been caught. At the front is Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla).

155km to go: The "peloton" is already looking quite thin, as the gradient hits 9%. They're doing 20km/h up here.

155km to go: The group is growing, but the peloton is not too far away. The Alpecin rider is Nicola Conci. The grupetto has already formed, which is fascinating.

157km to go: Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek), Pelayo Sánchez (Movistar) and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) are among those heading up the road. On the television, they've said the descent will be wet, and there are hailstones coming... The break of the day might already be being formed. There are riders from Polti-Kometa and Alpecin-Deceuninck in there too.

157km to go: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) has also dropped back. It won't be panic station yet, but they've got to stay in touch with the peloton early on if they're going to make the time cut. It's a brutal day.

158km to go: There are riders already at the back, including Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar). At the front, Filippo Fiorelli and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè) have headed up the road,

159km to go: They are away.

The riders are about to head off for the neutralised start. There's a moustachioed man with a flag. Here we go.

While we wait, why not read my piece about one of the only exciting competitions left at the Giro, the Intergiro. It's going to the wire!

My time up the Sella, according to Strava, by the way, was 41:10. I rather think that the riders of the Giro will smash this out of the water. 12 minutes maybe? We will see.

It does not look like it's raining today in north east Italy, so that's a relief for the riders. The neutralised start is supposed to be very soon. Today's stage starts in Selva di Val Gardena, and the riders head straight up the Passo Sella, which is a lovely 9km at 7.3% just to begin. I have been here, I cycled around the Dolomites last year, and I can tell you that it is a wonderful place on two wheels. (Image credit: Freddy Planinschek)

Today's stage will see 4,087m of climbing across 159km, firmly in Dolomite territory. So, if nothing else, pay attention to the beautiful scenery. One intriguing result from stage 16 is that due to the race not going up the Umbrail Pass, the Cima Coppi has been switched to the top of the Passo Sella today, so the race will be on from the gun to the top of that first climb. 50 KOM points go to the first rider to the top. (Image credit: RCS/Giro d'Italia)

All told, Tuesday was a very weird day of racing, with confusion over where the stage would start from, and when it would begin, thanks to a lot of snow and rain. The Umbrail Pass was taken out, the stage was shortened, there was a brief rider protest, before it resumed at a petrol station of all places. Hopefully, today might run a bit smoother. (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com) Tadej Pogačar's victory meant that he now has five stage wins at this race, a feat last matched by Mark Cavendish in 2013. The UAE Team Emirates rider looks unbeatable at the moment - he revealed he didn't even mean to win on Tuesday, just happened to... Here's the GC standings. Pogačar now has seven minutes on second-placed Dani Martínez. 1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 59:01:09

2. Daniel Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +7:18

3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +7:40

4. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, +8:42

5. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +10:09

6. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +10:33

7. Romain Bardet (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +12:18

8. Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AIUla, +12:43

9. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +13:09

10. Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step, +14-07