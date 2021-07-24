Live

Tokyo Olympics men's road race LIVE: Musashinonomori Park to Fuji International Speedway

Live updates from the first cycling event of the Tokyo games

Welcome to live coverage from the men's Olympic road race in Tokyo, Japan, as riders face a brutal 230km course. 

Check below for live updates: 

Riders have also been forced to pulled out of the event after testing positive for coronavirus, including Germany's Simon Geschke. 

Simon Geschke

‘It could be one of the toughest races of our careers'

Tao Geoghegan Hart at the Tour de France 2021

Here is the route for the men's road race. It's a brutal 234km, featuring five categorised climbs

The action is expected to kick off on the Fuji Sanroku climb, almost 100km from tthe finish, so it should be an exciting race.  

Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race route profile

Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race route profile

Hello folks and welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage from the men's road race at the Tokyo Olympics.

CW online news editor Alex Ballinger here guiding you through the last few hours of racing in Japan.

This is the first cycling event of the games and it's set to be a good one. 

Let's take a look at the course: 

