Tour de France stage 15 LIVE - Céret to Andorra la Vella

Refresh

A bit more on today's final climb, Biexalis. Cycling writer Peter Cossins has been speaking to Andorra-resident Dan Martin to get some insight. High temperatures could be the decisive factor later in the day. Spoke yesterday to Andorra resident Dan Martin about today’s final climb of the Beixalis. It’s steep he said but its difficulty is compounded by the fact it faces south and it’s baking hot in the late afternoon. Forecast is for clear skies and hot temperatures today #TdF2021July 11, 2021 See more

Ever wondered what Tadej Pogačar does with his soft toy lions he's given for every day he's in the yellow jersey? We have it from our reliable source (our reporter on the ground Chris Marshall-Bell) that Pogačar gives them to his cousin back in Slovenia. (Image credit: Getty)

Today's stage starts at 12.20pm French time (that's 11.20am British time), and is expected to finish at around 5.30pm French time (4.30pm British time).

Here's how today's stage looks: (Image credit: ASO ) It's a huge mountain test, 191km, climbing from the flag, then with four high category climbs to get over. The stage then finishes at the bottom of a long descent from the Col de Beixalis, a perfect opportunity for long range attacks. Lets hope we see some fireworks today.