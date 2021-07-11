Tour de France stage 15 LIVE - Céret to Andorra la Vella

Good morning and welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage from stage 15 of the 2021 Tour de France, a brutal mountain day from Céret to Andorra la Vella.
Tour de France standings
Who's out after stage 14?
Tour de France 2021 route
How to watch the Tour de France 2021
Tour de France 2021 start list
Stage start: 12.20pm French time ( 11.20am British time)
Stage finish: 5.30pm French time (4.30pm British time).
Check below for updates:
A bit more on today's final climb, Biexalis.
Cycling writer Peter Cossins has been speaking to Andorra-resident Dan Martin to get some insight.
High temperatures could be the decisive factor later in the day.
Spoke yesterday to Andorra resident Dan Martin about today’s final climb of the Beixalis. It’s steep he said but its difficulty is compounded by the fact it faces south and it’s baking hot in the late afternoon. Forecast is for clear skies and hot temperatures today #TdF2021July 11, 2021
Ever wondered what Tadej Pogačar does with his soft toy lions he's given for every day he's in the yellow jersey?
We have it from our reliable source (our reporter on the ground Chris Marshall-Bell) that Pogačar gives them to his cousin back in Slovenia.
Today's stage starts at 12.20pm French time (that's 11.20am British time), and is expected to finish at around 5.30pm French time (4.30pm British time).
Here's how today's stage looks:
It's a huge mountain test, 191km, climbing from the flag, then with four high category climbs to get over.
The stage then finishes at the bottom of a long descent from the Col de Beixalis, a perfect opportunity for long range attacks.
Lets hope we see some fireworks today.
Good morning cycling fans and welcome to live coverage from stage 15 of the 2021 Tour de France, another huge mountain day as the peloton crosses the border into Andorra.
Alex Ballinger here, Cycling Weekly's online news editor, bringing you live updates from today's stage along with my colleague Tim Bonville-Ginn.
Let's take a look at today's profile next.