Tour de France stage 18 LIVE: Pau to Luz Ardiden

Dense, tense, selective with the climbs up two giants of the Pyrenees: the Tourmalet and Luz Ardiden, where the verdict of the final mountain battle will be known. The climbing type leaders will have to find a way to gain enough time in the GC on those who are better in time-trials.

Here's what Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme has to say about today's stage:

Riders are then expected to finish in Luz Ardiden at around 5.30pm French time (4.30pm British time).

Start time for today's stage is 1.35pm French time (12.35pm British time).

Here's the profile for today's final mountain stage:

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the final mountain stage of 2021 Tour de France.

The riders face a short 129.7km stage, but they'll face an ascent of the fierce Col du Tourmalet before a summit finish to Luz Ardiden.