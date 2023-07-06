Tour de France stage 6 LIVE: Can Tadej Pogačar take back time on the Tourmalet?

Refresh

126km to go: The chasers aren't making much progress as the break powers on. The gap from the from to the peloton is now 2-30 but the chasers are still 35 second behind the break.

131km to go: It is in fact six riders coming across and they includ Neilson Powless, who had the polka-dot jersey until yesterday. He's on a mission to get it back I suspect.

132km to go: The five trying to bridge are 35 seconds behind.

133km to go: The peloton seems to have locked the front down so these are the break of 15 riders. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal - Qucik-Step), Nikias Arndt (Bahrain Victorious), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Decuninck), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Kristis Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech), Christophe Juul-Jenson (Jayco-AlUla), Matis Louvel (Arkea Samsic), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X), Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) They have a gap of 55 seconds now, but there are five further riders coming across.

138km to go: Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is among the escapees as is Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers).

139km to go: The only have a gap of eight seconds and Alaphilippe tries to push the group on.

142km to go: The van Aert group has quite a big gap. Alaphilippe driving the pace there's c.10-15 of them with others coming across. James Shaw seems to be there.

Jersey wearers recap Yellow - Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) White - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) Green - Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Polka-dot - Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen)

144km to go: We're off and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) attacks straight away! He's got a small group with him, including Julian Alaphilippe. Will Bora-Hansgrohe be happy with him going up the road?

4km to start: Alexander Kristoff has to change a wheel. No real issues with the race at this pace.

5km to start: The stage is underway currently rolling through the neutral zone.

Col du Marie-Blanque Strava stats The Strava KOM for the final climb of yesterday's stage, held by Richie Porte, got obliterated yesterday. Worth noting that Jonas Vingegaard has not been uploading his rides from the Tour de France and neither has Jai Hindley. (Image credit: Strava)

Australia celebrates Jai Hindley's yellow jersey coup Although, unsurprisingly, cricket dominates the coverage, the Australian press have begun to get excited about the potential for a second yellow jersey winner in Jai Hindley. Marine Vinall, writes in her profile of the rising star in The Age: "after Hindley stood on the Tour’s podium for the first time after his stage five victory and claimed the yellow jersey with a 46-second lead over Vingegaard, he has announced himself as a serious contender." News.co.au reports that Hindley has "thrust himself into contention" to win the yellow jersey after his "epic win" yesterday. While Sophie Smith (full disclosure: who is formerly of this parish and is currently travelling with Cycling Weekly on the race) reports for ABC: "Pundits at the Tour remain focused on defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), and Yates' teammate Tadej Pogačar, the two-time winner and Slovenian prodigy who lost time on stage five, as the two big yellow jersey favourites. "But Hindley believes that the general classification is "wide open" and it's very clear he's arrived thoroughly prepared. "'Stage six, I think this final climb is really tough, actually a lot tougher than what it says on paper, so I think there we can expect some gaps," he said of Thursday's summit finish." (Image credit: David Ramos / Getty)

What is today's finish like? Word in the peloton is that its harder than it looks on paper. In theory this is lesser beast than the Tourmalet, indeed the race organsier has only given it a first category rating, but I've been told its deceptive and there could well be time gaps on this climb. Much like the Tourmalet the steepest sections are towards the top and tired legs could pay a price there. (Image credit: ASO)

How tough is the Col du Tourmalet? Pretty tough with the steepest ramps towards the top. This is its 85th appearance in the Tour. The first over the summit will be given the Souvenir Jacques Goddet, a cash prize of €5,000, given in honour of the long-standing Tour organiser who died in 2000. (Image credit: ASO)

Who is Jonas Vingegaard? (Image credit: Getty Images) Several months ago my colleague Tom Thewlis embarked on a mission to profile the reigning Tour de France champ. The result is a highly insightful feature with sotires you won't have read anywhere else. It ran in our Tour de France preview magazine but we've put it online this monring. I encourage you all to go and read it.

Recapping a classic mountain raid Yesterday's stage was truly one for the ages with Jai Hindley soaring into yellow thanks to a good old mountain raid whereby he got in the break and kicked on from there on the final climb to put himself 47 seconds to the good. At the finish he said "it was an accident". However, its noteworthy that he recced these stages months ago. It was no accident that he knew what he was doing, made the right moves at the right times and maximised what he could get from the day. The other winner was Jonas Vingegaard, who put Tadej Pogačar to the test and found him wanting to the tune of 1-04 in fact. Can the Slovenian hit back today? Can Bora-Hansgrohe do an effective job of defending the jersey? Will Vingegaard show them all who's boss? Welcome to the second day in the Pyrenees.

Today's timings Start: 12:10 Summit of the Col d'Aspin: 14:15 Summit Col du Tourmalet: 15:04 Finish: 16:20 All times are British Summer Time and, obviously, estimates.